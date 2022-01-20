Human remains found during search for Katelynn Berry

SIDNEY, Mont. (Valley News Live) - Human remains have been found during the search for Katelynn Berry. At this time no identification of those remains have been made, but law enforcement say further search efforts have been suspended.

According to deputies in Richland County, Montana, Berry was last seen on December 21, 2021, at her home south of Sidney, Montana, which is about an hour from Williston. Law enforcement found her cell phone at her home on December 29.

At the time she was reported missing, police said Berry does not have a car and there was concern for her well-being due to weather conditions.

Berry has ties to Grand Forks; her mother Carmell Mattison is the Grand Forks Assistant State’s Attorney.

