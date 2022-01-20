Fire crews rush back to home already damaged by fire

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews were back again to a south Moorhead home already seriously damaged by fire.

Fire officials tells Valley News Live they were called to the home in the 1900 block of 22nd Ave. S. around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 for reports of new smoke in the home.

Firefighters arrived and found wood beams still smoldering in the attic, they were able to put them out quickly.

This is the second call to the home in just one week. On Tuesday, Jan. 18, firefighters rushed to the home for a major garage fire that spread into the roof. Fire crews stayed on scene for hours while they worked to contain the fire.

The homeowner has been staying in the home since the fire on Tuesday, but they tell Valley News Live they spent Wednesday night at another place.

