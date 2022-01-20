Fire crews rescue five people from Fergus Falls apartment fire

FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Today, Fergus Falls fire crews rescued five people from an apartment fire at 1515 College Way.

Three of them were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown, as well as the cause of the fire.

Everyone living in the building had to leave for the night, and it could be even longer until they will be allowed to return.

Police told us they don’t know the full extent of the damage yet.

The owner of the apartments says residents have been put up in a hotel.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.