Fire crews rescue five people from Fergus Falls apartment fire

Three of them were taken to the hospital.
Fergus Falls apartment fire
Fergus Falls apartment fire(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Today, Fergus Falls fire crews rescued five people from an apartment fire at 1515 College Way.

Three of them were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown, as well as the cause of the fire.

Everyone living in the building had to leave for the night, and it could be even longer until they will be allowed to return.

Police told us they don’t know the full extent of the damage yet.

The owner of the apartments says residents have been put up in a hotel.

