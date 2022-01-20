East Grand Forks Green Wave prepare for ‘once in a lifetime’ outdoor game

EAST GRAND FORKS, MINN (Valley News Live) - It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for the East Grand Forks Green Wave. Their boy’s hockey team will be competing on one of the state’s biggest stages this weekend, Hockey Day Minnesota in Mankato.

“I think it’s huge for our hockey program.” said Senior Blue-Liner Justin Overgaard, “It’s done a lot for us so far. And all of our youth teams get to go up there and watch other teams play. I think it’s awesome for everybody. Everyone gets to learn something and be apart of something cool.”

“Going down to hockey day, I mean that’s everyone’s dream playing in Minnesota.” added Junior Forward Jaksen Panzer, “To be able to play in hockey day in front of millions of people on TV and fans from all over Minnesota coming to watch this game.”

Head Coach Tyler Palmiscno summed up the experience, saying that “The venue is unbelievable and I don’t think we’ll have to much to get the guys ready to play on Saturday.”

This isn’t just any game, the Green Wave will be facing Prior Lake on an outdoor rink. East Grand Forks has practiced outside to try and prepare for the frigid temperatures.

“I think all of us have played outdoor hockey at some point in our lives. We just have to treat it like a normal game I think.” Panzer said, “We can’t overlook anything. We can’t take it lightly. And we can’t take it for granted either but we have to enjoy it. But at the end of the day it’s another hockey game.”

While the state-wide celebration of their favorite sport is certainly a highlight for these players, it also shines the spotlight on the incredible hockey community in East Grand Forks.

“I think some of us up-North teams get overlooked with all the city teams and stuff.” said Panzer. “So for us to be able to go down there and do that. It’s huge for the community, huge for the hockey association here. It’s just big for the whole city.”

“This literally is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our team, our program, our community to be a part of it.” Coach Palmiscno added. “And there’s a good chance very few if any of us will be a part of something like this again. We’re going to take it in, we’re going to enjoy it, we’re going to enjoy the weekend. And we’ll be ready to play Saturday at one.”

As for their secrets to staying warm out there on the ice, the players told me it’s going to be all about layers, and of course, skating hard.

The Puck drops on this outdoor game on Saturday afternoon at 1pm at Blakeslee Field in Mankato.

