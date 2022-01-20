Advertisement

Benefit Game announced for Dryden Thompson

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WARROAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - In August, West Nile Virus left Dryden Thompson on a ventilator and unresponsive.

We updated you earlier this month that he’s now undergoing intense therapy at a specialty hospital in Denver, where his loved ones say he’s making strides; however, a paralyzed vocal cord has his dimmed his voice to more of a whisper.

You can support Dryden next Tuesday, January 25th at The Gardens in Warroad for the Benefit Game for Dryden. Warroad is taking on rival Roseau, and a number of raffle items will benefit Dryden on his road to recovery.

