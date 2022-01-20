4 Bodies, Including Infant, Found Near Minnesota-Canada Border

Near Pembina, N.D. WCCO - Four people, including an infant, were found dead from apparent exposure to the cold Wednesday just feet away from Minnesota’s border with Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say a group of people were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers Wednesday morning after they crossed from Minnesota into Emerson, Manitoba. Someone in the group had items for an infant, leading to a search on both sides of the border for more people.

About four hours later, the bodies of a man, woman and infant were found near Emerson, about 40 feet away from the U.S. border. Soon after, the body of a teenage boy was also discovered nearby.

Crews continued to search into the night, but no one else was found.

Investigators are still working on identifying the victims, and autopsies still need to be performed to determine their exact causes of death.

