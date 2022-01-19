Woman suffered severe burns following explosion at Perham factory

Perham, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman suffered severe burns following an explosion at a Perham factory.

The fire chief said it happened at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 609 Pinewood Lane, which is the KLN Plant. The woman who was injured is an employee at the plant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office.

