Woman sentenced to murder in Benson County stabbing

Kayla Elizabeth Thumb, 34
Kayla Elizabeth Thumb, 34(Benson County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADDOCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman will spend the next ten years behind bars after being sentenced in a Benson County murder investigation.

Kayla Elizabeth Thumb, 34, was sentenced to 20 years in jail. The judge ruled that she must serve ten years behind bars, along with five years of supervised probation. If Thumb violates any of the court’s orders, she will serve the full 20 years.

Authorities received a report of a stabbing at 703 2nd Street #1 in Maddock just before 4:30 a.m. on December 21, 2020. The Benson County Sheriff found 33-year-old Monte Herman, Jr. in an apartment with multiple stab wounds. Herman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thumb was found at the apartment of the crime scene and a knife believed to be used in the stabbing was found in the kitchen sink. Thumb was charged with one count of murder in this case.

Thumb was taken to the North Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center in New England, North Dakota, to serve out her sentence.

Previous Coverage
Murder investigation in Maddock, North Dakota

