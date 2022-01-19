Voting underway for MN snowplow contest

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - What’s in a name? That’s the question being asked of Minnesotans for their snowplows.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation took submission for the ‘name a snowplow’ contest and it’s now down to the top 50.

The state says it received nearly 11,000 submission in the contest.

In the voting process, you can choose up to eight of your favorite names. You must vote before midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Some of the names on the list include: Dontcha Snow, Better Whiteout, Oh Fer Snow, How Now Orange Plow and Sweet Carol-brine to name a few.

The winners are expected to be announced in early February.

You can cast your vote here.

