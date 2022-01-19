Advertisement

Summit League reschedules St. Thomas match up for Bison, Fighting Hawks

(KVLY)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota men’s basketball home game originally scheduled against St. Thomas (Jan. 15) has been rescheduled. The Fighting Hawks will now take on the Tommies inside the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center at Noon on Tuesday, Feb. 22, The Summit League announced on Tuesday afternoon.

If games are still unable to be made up due to COVID-19 protocols, those will be considered a “no contest”.

For seeding purposes regarding The Summit League Basketball Championships, if teams have played a different number of League games due to no contests, winning percentage will be used as the first criteria to determine seeds. St. Thomas is not eligible for the Summit League Tournament this season, so the top eight teams in the conference will earn bids to the Summit League Basketball Championships at the conclusion of the regular season.

North Dakota is scheduled to travel to Oral Roberts this Thursday and Kansas City on Saturday. Both games will tip at 7 p.m. (CT).

