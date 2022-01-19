Advertisement

Records: WF man charged for sexually abusing young boy for years

Sanchez mugshot
Sanchez mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man is behind bars after a young boy came forward stating he had been sexually assaulted almost ‘nightly’ for years.

34-year-old Kyle Sanchez is booked in the Cass County Jail on one AA Felony count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Court documents state the young victim told investigators that Sanchez would force him to strip naked and watch porn with him, and later forced the boy to engage in sexual acts. The victim told officers this became a ‘nightly ritual’ for nearly two years, until the child was 9-years-old.

Documents say Sanchez then moved to Fargo, where the victim told investigators more abuse occurred two to three times a week. The child told investigators he would try to tell Sanchez no, or would try to delay the sexual acts from happening, but Sanchez ‘would persist sometimes for hours’ until the victim gave in.

Documents state Sanchez told the child that it was his ‘New Year’s resolution to not perform sexual acts’ with the victim anymore.

If convicted, Sanchez faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

