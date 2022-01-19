Paraeducator hit by car near Kennedy Elementary

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A paraeducator from Kennedy Elementary School was hit by a car around 2:30 pm Wednesday. The school district tells us the para was ensuring students crossed 44th Avenue-- north of the school-- safely via a crosswalk. They say while helping students cross, the staff member directed a car to stop, and the driver made contact with the staff member with their car and nudged forward multiple times. A man posted on Facebook saying his child was among those crossing at the time, and the driver was on her phone.

The district tells Valley News Live the school called police, and other drivers and parents witnessed the event and called 911. An ambulance was sent to Kennedy, but the staff member declined medical service. Her husband tells us: “She is in some pain after the excitement wore off. The knee that was hit, was just surgically replaced a couple years ago. She will see her doctor as soon as possible to check it out. Possibly contacting a lawyer.”

Fargo PD tells us the school employee told officers they noticed a driver on their cell phone and instructed them to put the phone away while driving. The employee told officers on scene the driver then “nudged” the employee with the car. The driver was cited with distracted driving and a report was filed for simple assault. No arrests were made.

