NDSU’s Owen Pentz Named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State sophomore Owen Pentz was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week Tuesday morning by league coaches, following an upset pin of Wyoming’s Stephen Buchanan, who ranked No. 3 in the 197-pound weight class rankings.

No. 32-ranked Pentz recorded his ninth pin of the year in 4:49, starting with a takedown in the first period, before adding an escape and another takedown in the second to open up a 5-1 lead. Following the takedown in the second, Pentz was able to secure the pin 11 seconds before the end of the period.

The victory put the Bison back ahead in the dual with Wyoming, 16-11, a lead they didn’t relinquish over the final three matches to secure a 22-14 Big 12 win.

With the pin, Pentz moves into a tie with Bison seniors Brandon Metz and Luke Weber for the NDSU active career lead in pins with 13. The sophomore moved up to No. 23 in the InterMat 197-pound weight class rankings, which were announced earlier Tuesday morning.

