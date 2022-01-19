Multiple crews battle South Fargo fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple crews responded to a fire in the 900 block of Southwood Dr. S. at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities on-scene told Valley News Live that the damage is mostly confined to the garage area but the family will stay with neighbors overnight while the damage is surveyed. The Fargo Fire Department says that no one was injured in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

