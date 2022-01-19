MSUM men’s, women’s basketball return to play Friday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “I think these next five weeks are going to tell us a lot about who we are and who we’re going to be this season because I’m not sure we know right now,” MSUM head men’s basketball coach Chad Walthall said Tuesday.

After NSIC basketball broke for Christmas, the Dragons men and women found themselves on another unexpected break as COVID spread through both programs, causing cancellations for an additional two consecutive weeks.

“You have to figure out a way to adjust and then just get going again. There is no book,” Dragons women’s coach Karla Nelson explained. “I don’t have any experience with this so there’s nothing you can tell players and there’s nothing I can tell myself that this is going to be ok. It’s just the way it is and you’re just going to have to figure it out as you go.”

“As you learn about how to deal with this as a coach,” Walthall said, “you just have to let go, because by nature, we’re control freaks but you just have to let go because you just have no control over it.”

Both coaches reference a momentum they felt turning for their teams before the break that they’re now trying to rekindle as they ramp back up.

“You try to find it again, and you see bits of it but we’re really not going to know until you start to play,” Nelson said. “The timing was terrible.”

“We’ve played one time since December 17th. One time. And so no matter what you do in practice, it doesn’t emulate that kind of stuff,” Walthall added.

With five weeks remaining, both programs pick back up at .500 in NSIC play with ten games to go. But even those remain in question.

“We’re in good shape as far as, if there are games canceled, it won’t be on our end because we’re pretty much cleared for the rest of the year, the whole team. Staff included,” Walthall said. “I think, but we don’t have control over what other teams are doing so if somebody gets it and games are canceled, then we lose more games.”

So all they can do is focus on themselves.

“You need wins but more importantly, you just need to play,” Nelson said. “I’ve just decided that regardless of the outcome the most important thing is these athletes getting that chance to compete. Wins can kind of be on the back burner for now. I have to remind myself of that on Friday and Saturday’s but just that chance to compete is going to be really vital.”

And in order for the athletes to have that chance, Nelson says she reminders her players it requires putting ‘we’ over ‘me.’

“You have to make a decision and if your decision is to be unvaxed, then there are going to be some ramifications somewhere down the line,” Nelson said. “You aren’t going to get to play as much, you aren’t going to get to compete as much. Period.”

