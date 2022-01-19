Man withdraws Alford Plea in brutal stabbing of 14-year-old girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, 23-year-old Arthur Kollie withdrew his “Alford Plea” in the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen. An Alford Plea is essentially a guilty plea, where the defendant maintains they are innocent; but can’t prove it.

Kollie is accused of stabbing Paulsen dozens of times in the Fargo Party City parking lot last June. He told police he’d taken meth earlier that day.

A Felony Dispositional Conference is the next step in the case -- that will take place next month. Court documents show Kollie’s sentencing -- set for February 28th-- has been cancelled.

