Laundry dryer starts fire in Detroit Lakes home

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One house has smoke and minor fire damage following a fire.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to reports of the fire around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 to a home along Lake Maud Rd. outside of Detroit Lakes.

When crews arrived on scene, the family told them they were able to put out the fire.

Firefighters ensured the fire was fully out and determined it started in the dryer.

