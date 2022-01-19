Advertisement

Laundry dryer starts fire in Detroit Lakes home

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One house has smoke and minor fire damage following a fire.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to reports of the fire around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 to a home along Lake Maud Rd. outside of Detroit Lakes.

When crews arrived on scene, the family told them they were able to put out the fire.

Firefighters ensured the fire was fully out and determined it started in the dryer.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Viestenz pictured at his sentencing.
Man sentenced in deadly Fargo car crash
Photo by Sgt. Jesse Grabow in Moorhead on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Blowing snow causing tough travel conditions in open areas
Moriah Flores
Woman arrested following train vs. car crash
Solberg mugshot
Victim says Solberg grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

National blood crisis hitting local hospitals
National blood crisis hitting local hospitals
Voting underway for MN snowplow contest
Sanchez mugshot
Records: WF man charged for sexually abusing young boy for years
NDT - Daily Motivation - January 19
NDT - Daily Motivation - January 19
NDT - Keeping Your Snowblower Running All Winter - January 19
NDT - Keeping Your Snowblower Running All Winter - January 19