Kingpinz now open in south Fargo

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A destination for family fun just opened in south Fargo, and with these cold temperatures, the timing is just right.

Kingpinz General Manager, Tim Cary, says it’s a great place for a birthday party, corporate event or to do some team building. Kingpinz is an entertainment facility with a large arcade, four escape rooms, laser tag and hyperbowling. Cary says hyperbowling is a modern twist on the classic sport.

“Modern, digital, a lot of environments to play in. The bumpers for example are now colored targets, lasers and LED lights that move, allowing for different scoring options. It makes bowling fun for everyone even if you’re not that great of a bowler,” Cary explains.

The facility also has a restaurant, bar and snack trailer on site. Kingpinz is located at 3485 Jacks Way South in Fargo. You can find more information on their website.

