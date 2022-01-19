Dep. Colt Allery remembered, five years later

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – Five years ago Tuesday, Rolette County Dep. Colt Allery gave his life in the line of duty for the people of North Dakota.

Allery was killed in a gunfight with a suspect following a pursuit. Thousands headed to Belcourt for his funeral.

A “light parade” that was scheduled for Tuesday evening in Rolette County in honor of Allery has been postponed due to the weather.

You can follow the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for updates on a new time for the event.

