Advertisement

Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in biopic

By CNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - From playing Harry Potter in his youth to singing parodies of top 40 songs in a new biopic, Daniel Radcliffe is showing that he has serious range.

The British actor is set to portray “Weird Al” Yankovic in a Roku film about the comedy recording artist’s life.

The film, titled “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” will explore “every facet” of the singer’s life, according to a press release from Roku.

Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was “absolutely thrilled” about Radcliffe’s casting.

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork,” Yankovic said in the statement. “I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule.

“And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

"Weird Al" Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was "absolutely thrilled" about...
"Weird Al" Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was "absolutely thrilled" about Daniel Radcliffe being casted to play him in an upcoming biopic.(CNN via CNN Newsource)

The singer co-wrote the film, along with Eric Appel. Appel is also the director of the biopic, which is produced by Funny or Die and Tango.

Production is scheduled to start next month in Los Angeles.

It will be available exclusively on the Roku channel.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Elijah Viestenz pictured at his sentencing.
Man sentenced in deadly Fargo car crash
Photo by Sgt. Jesse Grabow in Moorhead on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Blowing snow causing tough travel conditions in open areas
Moriah Flores
Woman arrested following train vs. car crash
Solberg mugshot
Victim says Solberg grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

National blood crisis hitting local hospitals
National blood crisis hitting local hospitals
FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks...
U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse
There has been an unprecedented demand for COVID-19 tests that's led to shortages. This week,...
US begins offering free COVID test kits, but doubts persist
Voting underway for MN snowplow contest
André Leon Talley, a former editor at large for Vogue magazine, speaks to a reporter at the...
Pioneering fashion journalist André Leon Talley dies at 73