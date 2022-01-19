Advertisement

Coronavirus spikes in correctional facilities across North Dakota

By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Coronavirus cases in prisons, jails, and other institutions are on the rise as the omicron variant spreads like wildfire. Testing within North Dakota’s correctional centers showed an increase in active positive cases among residents and staff.

Active positives among inmates totaled 151 on Monday. 75 out of 130 inmates at Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center tested positive. As of Wednesday, 36 staff members across facilities have active positives. Staff say this spike is greater than previous spikes, but they have been preparing for the surge.

“We knew that watching the community numbers. We knew that we were going to get impacted by it. So, we have had plans in place, and we have been preparing. There’s lots of calls and meetings that happen to go through all the protocols and everything that we do,” said Kayli Richards, director of communications and public information officer for North Dakota Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Richards says no severe cases have been reported and most inmates are vaccinated. 86.36% of inmates at NDSP are vaccinated along with 81.72% at JRCC, 84.48% at JRMU, 89.66% at MRCC, 86.79% at DWCRC Horizon, 86.67% at DWCRC Haven, and 82.35% at HRCC.

In-person visitation regulations vary by facility. The latest information can be found at the ND Corrections and Rehabilitation website.

