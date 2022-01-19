Bemidji Schools to remain closed all week due to Covid and staffing issues

Bemidji, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Schools is Bemidji will remain closed for the rest of the week and are considering a move to distance learning. The district writes:

Due to high COVID numbers and other illnesses (influenza, etc.), Bemidji Area School District continues to struggle with the capacity to remain open and to adequately staff facilities. As a result, Bemidji Area Schools will remain closed on an emergency basis for the remainder of this week (January 19, 2022 through January 21, 2022). All scheduled activities will be canceled and any scheduled facilities use will also be canceled.

All employees who are able to work, should report to work this week in order to help prepare for a potential move to Distance Learning. District staff will spend the next three days preparing for a potential move to Distance Learning and distributing devices to students who will need them to participate in Distance Learning. A determination regarding any move to Distance Learning will be made by Friday, January 21, 2022. At that time, an announcement will be made whether or not a move to Distance Learning will be implemented, which grade levels may be impacted and what time period we expect to remain in Distance Learning. The District will prioritize in-person learning for our elementary students based on our staffing capacity.

The District is asking for your assistance in helping us remain in an in-person learning model. Limiting the potential exposure of you and your family during the next few days will be critical. Expanding the number of staff and students who are fully vaccinated will also have a significant impact on our ability to keep students in school for in-person learning.

