Woman arrested following train vs. car crash

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW YORK MILLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One woman was arrested for DWI following a train vs. car crash in New York Mills, MN.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday, Jan. 15 they responded to a call for the crash in the city.

When officials arrived, they saw a train hit the back of car on the railroad crossing.

The driver, 32-year-old Moriah Flores, told police she was trying to beat the train but wasn’t quick enough.

Flores was not hurt in the crash, but she was arrested for DWI and taken to the Otter Tail County Jail.

