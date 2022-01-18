Victim says Solberg grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say just before midnight on Saturday, January 15th, they were called to a home in the 6,000 block of Osgood Pkwy S. for a report of a domestic.

Court documents say the victim told police that Timothy Solberg grabbed her and threw her down to the ground, leaving her unconscious. The victim further explained to police that Solberg grabbed her by the throat and shoved her against the wall, causing her to be “out of it.” Police say the victim did have redness around her neck, chest and biceps. Officers were also able to feel a bump on the top, right side of the victim’s head.

Timothy told police that the woman tried to hit him, but that she didn’t make contact and that he wasn’t hurt in the incident. When officers asked Timothy if he hit the woman back, he answered, “nothing aggressive.”

Court documents say three children were inside the home at the time of the incident, two of which told police they heard a shove and something hit the wall. The two children told police they saw the woman laying on the floor, and woke up about a minute later. A third child was asleep during the incident.

Police say Timothy resisted arrest by pulling away and disobeying commands behind his back. Timothy was eventually arrested for Domestic Assault - Aggravated and Felony Preventing Arrest.

Solberg is the Assistant city Administrator for West Fargo and has since been placed on unpaid administrative leave following an internal investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.