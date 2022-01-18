Advertisement

TSA seized record number of guns at airports in 2021

The TSA seized a record number of firearms at airports nationwide in 2021.
The TSA seized a record number of firearms at airports nationwide in 2021.(Source: TSA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The TSA has set a record for the number of firearms discovered at U.S. airports last year.

The TSA said it seized more than 5,900 guns at security checks in 2021, 1,500 more than the previous record set in 2019.

Most of those firearms, 86%, were loaded, the TSA said.

It was an expensive mistake for passengers who did not declare and properly pack their firearms.

They could face anywhere from a $3,000 to $10,000 in fines, even more for a repeat offense.

2021 was a record year for firearms seizures at airports, the TSA said.
2021 was a record year for firearms seizures at airports, the TSA said.(Source: TSA/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Cody Foster, Alex Garry and Timothy Maesse
Three people arrested in overnight burglary
Fargo Police pic
35 officers, staff out at Fargo Police, many citing toxic work environment, low morale
Chief Zibolski
VNL Investigates: Police chief’s ‘toxic’ leadership not unique to FPD, former employees allege
Solberg mugshot
WF Assistant City Administrator arrested for domestic violence
File image
Moorhead man hurt after crashing snowmobile

Latest News

Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest...
Report: Spaniard said to be world’s oldest man dies at 112
In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Hannah Roemhild...
Opera singer who sped through Mar-a-Lago checkpoint found not guilty by reason of insanity
Police looking for driver involved in hit and run incident
The U.S. Capitol in the late afternoon Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Washington.
Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won’t stop filibuster
Solberg mugshot
Victim says Solberg grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground