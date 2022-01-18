Advertisement

Police looking for driver involved in hit and run incident

(VNL)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are looking for the person who they say was involved in a hit and run incident.

It happened at around 9 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 40th Ave. S. and S. 20th St. Police say a Cadillac was traveling southbound on S. 20th St. and didn’t stop at the stop sign and drove into the intersection, hitting the other vehicle. The Cadillac was described as maroon with a tan-colored top. There’s also damage on the front part of the vehicle and the driver was described as a black male in his 30′s.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was identified as Rachael Waldbillig. She was driving a Honda Accord, which was damaged on the passenger side. Police say someone in her vehicle was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

If anyone has any information, call the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000.

