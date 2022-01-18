Advertisement

Park Rapids man in critical condition after crash

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Park Rapids, Minnesota man is in critical condition after crashing his car into a utility pole. It happened at the intersection of County Road 26 and West Straight Lake Avenue in rural Becker County.

The sheriff’s office says they got a call at 2:30 Monday afternoon about a man -- identified as 29-year-old Dillon Jackson -- stuck inside his car after a crash. Jackson was found in critical condition and transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

