Park Rapids man in critical condition after crash

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Park Rapids, Minnesota man is in critical condition after crashing his car into a utility pole. It happened at the intersection of County Road 26 and West Straight Lake Avenue in rural Becker County.

The sheriff’s office says they got a call at 2:30 Monday afternoon about a man -- identified as 29-year-old Dillon Jackson -- stuck inside his car after a crash. Jackson was found in critical condition and transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.