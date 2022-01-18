Advertisement

Moorhead man hurt after crashing snowmobile

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man was seriously hurt in Becker County after his snowmobile hit a tree.

The sheriff says 45-year-old Morgan Leiseth was traveling on a designated snowmobile trail near South Tulaby Lake Lane Saturday morning when he left the trail and hit a tree. He was flown to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. No word yet on the extent of his injuries.

