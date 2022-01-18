Man sentenced in deadly Fargo car crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man who drove a car and crashed it into a pole, killing the passenger, is expected to spend 60 days in jail.

Elijah Viestenz accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced for duty to give information and aiding in a negligent death.

Viestenz is sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation, 60 days jail, 1,000 community service and will have his drivers license revoked for 60 days.

Documents say Viestenz was driving a car in Fargo on Feb. 13, 2021 with 21-year-old Isiah Johnson as the passenger. When police responded to a call for the crash, they found Johnson thrown from the vehicle--he later died from his injuries.

Viestenz was not at the scene of the crash and police later found him at his mother’s house. When officers spoke to Viestenz, he admitted to drinking before the crash and said he believed he was driving at the time of the crash. Documents state Viestenz was drinking at Cactus Jack’s Saloon from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. that night.

