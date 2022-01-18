Advertisement

Man arrested for attacking woman with sharp object at Fargo apartment

Terrance Lee Stevens, Jr. (Mug)
Terrance Lee Stevens, Jr. (Mug)(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is now in jail for stabbing a woman in an apartment Monday night.

Police were called to the apartment on 40th Street near 17th Avenue South, shortly after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived they could hear people arguing inside the apartment.

Upon entering, they found 35-year-old Terrance Lee Stevens, Jr. holding a sharp object

FPD says officers were able to convince Stevens to drop the weapon.

A victim was found in the apartment with minor cuts on her body. She refused treatment while police were on the scene.

Stevens has been charged with felony aggravated assault.

