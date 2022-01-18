Advertisement

Local shelters see influx of donations for #BettyWhiteChallenge

MGN
MGN(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Cailley Chella
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today would’ve been Betty White’s 100th birthday, and in honor of the star’s love for animals, the #BettyWhite Challenge was born.

Fargo Moorhead locals took to Facebook and local shelter’s websites to participate in the challenge and send in a donation.

At last check, 4 Luv of Dogs in Moorhead had raised nearly $4,000 and Homeward Animal Shelter in Fargo had surpassed their $10,000 goal.

They’re now at $11,413, and those are just their Facebook numbers.

In their fundraiser, Homeward Animal Shelter wrote “Whether it’s $5 or $100 in honor of her 100th birthday, every little bit goes a long way to help the homeless cats and dogs in need. Betty would be proud of all the love being spread to animals throughout the country in her honor.”

