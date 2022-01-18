Local shelters see influx of donations for #BettyWhiteChallenge

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today would’ve been Betty White’s 100th birthday, and in honor of the star’s love for animals, the #BettyWhite Challenge was born.

Fargo Moorhead locals took to Facebook and local shelter’s websites to participate in the challenge and send in a donation.

At last check, 4 Luv of Dogs in Moorhead had raised nearly $4,000 and Homeward Animal Shelter in Fargo had surpassed their $10,000 goal.

They’re now at $11,413, and those are just their Facebook numbers.

In their fundraiser, Homeward Animal Shelter wrote “Whether it’s $5 or $100 in honor of her 100th birthday, every little bit goes a long way to help the homeless cats and dogs in need. Betty would be proud of all the love being spread to animals throughout the country in her honor.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.