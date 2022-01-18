GF/EGF southside bridge discussion moves forward

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After decades of discussion, the conversation regarding a south-side bridge connecting the cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks is again at the forefront.

Monday was the last meeting of the Future Bridge Traffic Impact Ad Hoc Committee. They found that 56% of survey respondents preferred for the bridge to be built at 32nd Ave South, as opposed to a site on Elks Drive or having no new bridge at all.

One committee member representing the 32nd Ave S. corridor stresses that if a bridge is built there, it would create safety issues.

“A lot of kids in that area walk and bike to school. It’s the largest concentration of young school age kids in this entire region, and you’re talking about massively increasing traffic,” says Hanson.

Brian Larson, an East Grand Forks city council member, responded with: “The negative aspect is hyper-focused into your neighborhood. Unfortunately the ramifications of not building the bridge are felt throughout Grand Forks.”

Click here for more information on the committee. To watch Monday’s full meeting, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.