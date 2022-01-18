FM area celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Dr. Martin Luther King had a dream of inclusion for all people.

“Historical figures like MLK have paved the way for so many for civil rights and activism,” Andy Tao.

His dream and dedication to the cause were commemorated as many in the Fargo Moorhead area came together for a celebration at the Fargo Theater on Monday.

Many leaders in this community are creating their own change, fueled by Dr. King’s journey. Some were awarded for their efforts.

“I’m going to continue doing great things in the community and build off of it,” said Nick Hawkins, who was awarded for his community efforts.

Hawkins runs a youth football program in Fargo and is using Dr. King’s drive to reach the younger generation.

“We are empowering kids teaching them self-discipline, building character, and social skills,” he said.

The youth are also recognizing King’s impact, right here in the F-M area.

“I am seeing a lot more inclusivity,” said Denise Marsh, an attendee of the MLK celebration. “If you don’t see yourself in other people you can’t expect to grow.”

Dr. King’s fight is far from over as some feel there is a chance for more people to be more open to change as the community grows.

“Always have an open mind, open ear for the new wave and things that are coming. We all are here to accomplish one goal. Once we put our minds to it we can do anything,” said Hawkins.

