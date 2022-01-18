Advertisement

Fire crews work garage, house fire in Moorhead

South Moorhead Fire
South Moorhead Fire(Jaycie Dodd, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews in Moorhead are working a garage fire that reportedly spread into the roof of the attached home.

Crews were called to the home in the 1900 block of 22nd Ave. S. around 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18.

Initial reports say the fire started in the garage and now scanner traffic indicates it has spread to the roof of the house.

Valley News Live has a crew on scene and will bring you the latest as it happens.

