Advertisement

Final candidates for NDSU president announced

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU has announced its five final candidates to fill the university’s open position for president.

Interviews with each of the candidates will begin next week and continue into the first week of February. The candidates include presidents, chancellors and vice chancellors, and provosts from across the country.

Final interviews will then be held in late February, with the announcement of the new president soon after. The new president is expected to take office in June.

The final five candidates are:

David Cook, Ph.D.

-Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs & Economic Development

-University of Kansas (at Lawrence)

Hesham El-Rewini, Ph.D., P.E.

- Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs

- Marymount University (in Washington, D.C. area)

Mary Holz-Clause, Ph.D.

- Acting Executive Chancellor

- University of Minnesota (dual campus, at Morris and Crookston)

Debra Larson, Ph.D.

- Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs

- California State University (at Chico)

Michael Tidwell, Ph.D.

- Immediate Past President

- University of Texas (at Tyler)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Cody Foster, Alex Garry and Timothy Maesse
Three people arrested in overnight burglary
Fargo Police pic
35 officers, staff out at Fargo Police, many citing toxic work environment, low morale
Chief Zibolski
VNL Investigates: Police chief’s ‘toxic’ leadership not unique to FPD, former employees allege
Solberg mugshot
WF Assistant City Administrator arrested for domestic violence
File image
Moorhead man hurt after crashing snowmobile

Latest News

Terrance Lee Stevens, Jr. (Mug)
Man arrested for attacking woman with sharp object at Fargo apartment
Photo by Sgt. Jesse Grabow in Moorhead on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Blowing snow causing roads to become slick
Police looking for driver involved in hit and run incident
Solberg mugshot
Victim says Solberg grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground