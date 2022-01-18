Final candidates for NDSU president announced

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU has announced its five final candidates to fill the university’s open position for president.

Interviews with each of the candidates will begin next week and continue into the first week of February. The candidates include presidents, chancellors and vice chancellors, and provosts from across the country.

Final interviews will then be held in late February, with the announcement of the new president soon after. The new president is expected to take office in June.

The final five candidates are:

David Cook, Ph.D.

-Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs & Economic Development

-University of Kansas (at Lawrence)

Hesham El-Rewini, Ph.D., P.E.

- Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs

- Marymount University (in Washington, D.C. area)

Mary Holz-Clause, Ph.D.

- Acting Executive Chancellor

- University of Minnesota (dual campus, at Morris and Crookston)

Debra Larson, Ph.D.

- Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs

- California State University (at Chico)

Michael Tidwell, Ph.D.

- Immediate Past President

- University of Texas (at Tyler)

