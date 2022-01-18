Blowing snow causing roads to become slick

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The road conditions are quickly changing as the wind picks up and starts to blow the snow around. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow tweeted a picture of three vehicles that went off the road at exit 2 in Moorhead on Tuesday afternoon.

Valley News Live is also receiving reports that visibility is poor on I-94 west of Fargo, and in open country along Highway 10. Sgt. Grabow says state troopers in west central Minnesota are seeing similar conditions.

As the Valley News Live First Alert Storm Team has been telling you, conditions will deteriorate Tuesday afternoon as the winds pick up, especially in open country.

