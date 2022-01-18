Advertisement

Blowing snow causing roads to become slick

Photo by Sgt. Jesse Grabow in Moorhead on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Photo by Sgt. Jesse Grabow in Moorhead on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.(Minnesota State Patrol)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The road conditions are quickly changing as the wind picks up and starts to blow the snow around. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow tweeted a picture of three vehicles that went off the road at exit 2 in Moorhead on Tuesday afternoon.

Valley News Live is also receiving reports that visibility is poor on I-94 west of Fargo, and in open country along Highway 10. Sgt. Grabow says state troopers in west central Minnesota are seeing similar conditions.

As the Valley News Live First Alert Storm Team has been telling you, conditions will deteriorate Tuesday afternoon as the winds pick up, especially in open country.

You can check the latest road conditions using the links below.

You can also download the Valley News Live Weather App for free in your app store for the latest forecast and road conditions.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

