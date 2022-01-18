Arlette Preston running for Mayor of Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Arlette Preston announced she’s running to be the next mayor of Fargo. Preston is currently on the Fargo City Commission.

“I am running for Fargo Mayor to bring diversified experience and a new perspective to the Mayor’s position. As a lifelong nurse, business owner, and community health consultant, I have a passion to serve. My expertise, proven leadership on the City Commission, and history of serving the elderly and their families will bring balance and responsiveness to our city government,” Preston said in a statement on her website.

North Dakota Representative Shannon Roers Jones has also announced she’s running for Fargo Mayor. A judge ruled in favor of current Mayor Tim Mahoney, allowing him to run for another term.

Election Day is June 14, 2022.

