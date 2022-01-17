Advertisement

Three people arrested in overnight burglary

From left to right: Cody Foster, Alex Garry and Timothy Maesse
From left to right: Cody Foster, Alex Garry and Timothy Maesse(Cass County Jail)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men have been arrested following an overnight burglary.

At around 3:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to an address in rural Horace after a resident notified authorities about suspicious activity in a new construction home. The caller was able to provide deputies with a description of the suspect vehicle and told them which way it was headed.

Deputies found the vehicle about three miles west of Horace and conducted a traffic stop. After the initial investigation, 28 year-old Cody Foster and 24 year-old Alex Garry were arrested for felony burglary. As authorities searched the property, 24 year-old Timothy Maesse was located and arrested for burglary as well. All three were transported and booked into the Cass County Jail.

