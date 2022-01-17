Mike Rowe announced as 2022 Voices of Vision Speaker

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce announced the keynote speaker for their 2022 Voices of Vision event will be Mike Rowe.

Best known as the ‘dirtiest man on TV’ from the series Dirty Jobs, Rowe is now the country’s leading advocate for skilled labor and is passionate about debunking myths and misconceptions about the trades.

“At a time when our nation is feeling a workforce shortage, we’re excited to bring Mike’s experience and dedication to the stage,” the FMWF Chamber posted on Facebook Monday. “Mike is ready to jump in and get get hands on with our communities.”

Voices of Vision brings nationally recognized leaders to our region to bring people together from all walks of life, political persuasions, opinion leaders, political leaders and business leaders.

The 2022 Voices of Vision event is happening on Thursday, April 21. It’ll be held at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex (SHAC) at 1300 17th Avenue North in Fargo from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are available now on the Chamber website.

