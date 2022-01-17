Advertisement

Mike Rowe announced as 2022 Voices of Vision Speaker

Mike Rowe
Mike Rowe(AP)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce announced the keynote speaker for their 2022 Voices of Vision event will be Mike Rowe.

Best known as the ‘dirtiest man on TV’ from the series Dirty Jobs, Rowe is now the country’s leading advocate for skilled labor and is passionate about debunking myths and misconceptions about the trades.

“At a time when our nation is feeling a workforce shortage, we’re excited to bring Mike’s experience and dedication to the stage,” the FMWF Chamber posted on Facebook Monday. “Mike is ready to jump in and get get hands on with our communities.”

Voices of Vision brings nationally recognized leaders to our region to bring people together from all walks of life, political persuasions, opinion leaders, political leaders and business leaders.

The 2022 Voices of Vision event is happening on Thursday, April 21. It’ll be held at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex (SHAC) at 1300 17th Avenue North in Fargo from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are available now on the Chamber website.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - VNL Investigates: 'Toxic Environment' within Fargo PD - Jan. 16, 2022
35 officers, staff out at Fargo Police, many citing toxic work environment, low morale
Solberg mugshot
WF Assistant City Administrator arrested for domestic violence
Generic graphic of police lights
UPDATE: Rollover crash near Tappen, ND leaves one man dead
Summit
Summit Restaurant & Night Club opens in former Africa Night Club building
One person airlifted after snowmobile crash in Becker County

Latest News

Valley Today Weather - January 17
Valley Today Weather - January 17
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday January 16
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday January 16
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday Part 2- January 16, 2022
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday Part 2- January 16, 2022
News - Bikers brave the cold to raise money for homeless vets - Jan. 15, 2022
News - Bikers brave the cold to raise money for homeless vets - Jan. 15, 2022