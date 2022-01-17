Are you a self-starter who is driven to create compelling and dynamic digital and video marketing campaigns and long form content? If you’re ready to stretch your strong writing, cinematography, editing, and brand development skills then we need to talk. KVLY-TV/KXJB-TV is looking for a next creative, hungry and energetic marketing producer.

Our marketing producers are expert visual storytellers either behind the camera lens or in the edit suite. The next successful candidate will understand how to write, shoot and edit a variety of content from commercials for clients to longer form content for our broadcast and digital channels. Critical thinking abilities are essential. Some travel is required.

The successful candidate will also hold the following qualifications:

◾ Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Advertising, Film/Video or other related field preferred

◾ Must provide creative reel demonstrating advanced knowledge of video production

◾ Advanced knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud and DSLR cinematography

◾ One to two years of video production or script writing preferred

If you’ve got a desire to create content that will be seen across the region and you have what it takes, then apply now!

If you are ready for the challenge email brian.thole@valleynewslive.com or send your resume and references to: Brian Thole, Creative Services Director, 1350 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND 58103

No phone calls please.

KVLY-TV is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and a DRUG FREE WORKPLACE. Also, as a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or fill-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

