Last day to nominate charities for Giving Hearts Day giveaway

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Giving Hearts Day is coming up on February 10, but Monday, January 17 is the last day to nominate your favorite non-profit to receive a little boost.

You can nominate charities as many times as you’d like before midnight. Five lucky organizations will be randomly drawn to win $10,000 on Giving Hearts Day.

Click here to make a nomination.

Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour online fundraising event for charities in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Since the first event in 2008, community members have given more than $112 million. To learn more about Giving Hearts Day, click here.

