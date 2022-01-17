Advertisement

Gov. Burgum sick, State of the State Address postponed

(kfyr)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum has postponed his 2022 State of the State Address originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Fargo.

As a result of laryngitis, the governor is having challenges with his voice and does not want this to distract from the annual message. Gov. Burgum tested negative for COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

A rescheduled address date will be announced.

