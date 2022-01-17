Blowing Snow = Near-Blizzard Conditions Today

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TODAY: Morning lows Tuesday start near 20 degrees with light snow primarily north and east in Northwestern MN - Lake of the Woods. Temperatures fall quickly in the afternoon and gusty northwest winds develop. Wind may gust over 40 mph at times leading to areas of blowing snow, which is why we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Tuesday. Near-blizzard conditions are possible in the central Valley and Eastern ND due to blowing snow.

WEDNESDAY: A COLD blast of Arctic air returns for the middle part of next week, with morning lows dropping to near 10 below zero Wednesday morning with highs staying subzero for most under a partly cloudy sky.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: A few more clouds are expected Thursday, but temperatures look to be the main story, as some areas will drop to 20 degrees BELOW zero in the morning, with afternoon highs again only working back into the single digits below zero. We have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Thursday because of wind chills that could drop as low as 50 below zero.

FRIDAY: Morning lows are near zero on Friday, but eventually warm into teens and 20s along with the chance of some light snow and increasing wind.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We start the weekend on a chilly note with morning lows in the single digits on Saturday. Temperatures only warm a few degrees into the afternoon hours. Sunday will be cold again with morning lows in the teens below zero and only warming into the single digits on either side of zero. The chance of snow is also with us on Sunday.

MONDAY: Temperatures Monday morning look to start in the single digits above zero, with temperatures staying steady or falling through the day. Skies look to stay partly cloudy.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy with A.M. light snow and blowing snow. Gusty winds. Falling temperatures by mid-afternoon. Low: 21. High: 26 and falling sharply.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cold. Low: -10. High: -6.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous morning wind chills. Sunny and frigid before clouds late. Low: -24. High: -7.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Chance of light snow. Low: 0. High: 22.

SATURDAY: A few clouds. Chilly. Low: 1. High: 5.

SUNDAY: Cold returning. Low: -12. High: 6.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 7. High: 7 and falling.

