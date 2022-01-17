City of Fargo urging residents and visitors to remove vehicles parked on streets in downtown

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo will be removing snow in the downtown area.

Starting at 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 18th, vehicles located in no-parking areas on the downtown area’s north/south streets will be towed in order to ensure crews can complete snow removal efforts. This includes all streets between 2nd Ave. S. and 7th Ave. N. from 2nd St. to University Drive. You will be allowed to park in the downtown area’s east/west avenues.

You’re also encouraged to use the city’s parking ramps and surface lots in the downtown area. Parking in select locations is free after 5 p.m. and on weekends. Here’s a link for more information on available parking.

