City of Fargo is urging drivers to move their cars from downtown avenues

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Works crews are focusing on getting snow removal done on the east/west avenues of the downtown area.

It’s starting this evening and carrying on into Monday morning. But to be able to get the job done, operators need enough space to properly remove the snow.

Starting at 2 am Monday, January 17th, vehicles in no-parking areas on the east/west avenues of downtown will be impounded to ensure crews can complete the task.

This includes all avenues between 2nd Ave. S and 7th Ave. N from 2nd St. to University Drive.

The north/south streets will be legal to park on at that time.

The city says it encourages residents to use the available parking in the City of Fargo’s parking ramps and surface lots in the area.

Parking at some locations is free after 5 pm.

Here’s a link for more information on available parking.

