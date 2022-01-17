Bison Wrestling Takes Down Wyoming 22-14 for Big 12 Win

LARAMIE, Wyo. (NDSU Athletics) - Sophomore Owen Pentz picked up a huge upset to lead the way for North Dakota State Sunday afternoon, as the Bison (6-1, 1-1 Big 12) defeated Wyoming (0-3, 0-3 Big 12) 22-14 at the Uniwyo Sports Complex.

#32 Pentz defeated No. 3 Stephen Buchanan by recording his ninth pin of the year late in the second period. Pentz had a take down in the first and then added an escape and a takedown in the second to open up a 5-1 lead before his pin. The victory the Bison back in front in the dual, a lead they didn’t relinquish over the final three matches.

With the pin, the sophomore moves into a tie with seniors Brandon Metz and Luke Weber for the NDSU active career lead in pins with 13.

The victory snapped a three-dual losing streak for the Bison to Wyoming, but is also the fourth victory in the last five trips for NDSU to Laramie.

The Bison took an early lead with a 9-2 victory by Dylan Droegemueller, who started the scoring with a reversal in period two. He would then add a takedown, four-point nearfall and a riding time point in the third period to secure the opening win.

Following a Wyoming win that gave them a 4-3 lead, No. 7 Jared Franek would get the Bison back in front in the 157-pound match with a shutout major decision victory over No. 14 Jacob Wright. Franek had takedowns in the first and second period before an eight-point third to secure the major decision victory.

No. 14 Luke Weber would follow it up with another victory in a top-15 showdown as he defeated No. 15 Cole Moody 10-5. Moody took the early lead in period one with a takedown, but Weber recorded a reversal, takedown and a two-point near fall in the second to grab control at 7-3. Weber would add a takedown and the riding time point in the third.

Following two losses for the Bison and Wyoming taking an 11-10 lead in the dual, Pentz recorded his pin to put NDSU back in front 16-11.

No. 21 Brandon Metz followed up with an 8-3 victory over Terren Swartz. Metz recorded a pair of early takedowns and then added an escape and take down in the second to go up 7-2. Metz would secure the riding time point in the third.

Wyoming would stay alive as they picked up a win heading into the final match at 133 pounds. However, No. 25 Kellyn March secured the win in the dual for NDSU with a dominating win over No. 33 Job Greenwood. March secured an early take down in the first and another in the second to open up a commanding 4-0 lead with well over four minutes of riding time. March would go on to win 6-3.

No. 24 Austin Brenner had a narrow 4-3 loss to No. 12 Hayden Hastings with the result being decided by a riding time point. Austin Braun made his dual debut for the Bison at 149 pounds but fell after a 14-point third period from Jaron Jensen. Lucas Rodriguez, who recently joined the Bison as a grad transfer, also made his debut for NDSU at 125 pounds, but fell to Brendon Garcia 3-1.

