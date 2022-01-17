KVLY-TV/KXJB-TV is looking for an aggressive, dynamic Assistant News Director to help manage the day-to-day operations of the newsroom. The ideal candidate will possess excellent news judgment and strong management skills to lead and guide news coverage for broadcast, as well as Valley News Live’s digital platforms. The Assistant News Director will work closely with the News Director on special project planning and other staff members on day-to-day coverage.

We want someone who’s aggressive in pursuing breaking news, who’s passionate about not simply covering, but uncovering news and who’s a creative thinker. The Assistant News Director is responsible for making sure the department is delivering high-impact local news content, innovating multi-platform storytelling, and creating tactics and strategies to increase ratings performance in key target areas for multiple platforms. The Assistant News Director also leads planning efforts for special event coverage and maintains a 52 week schedule for promotable content.

We offer excellent benefits, dental, vision, 401(k) and of course a competitive salary. We are a company that is dedicated to producing quality news in a vibrant, fun college-town environment with incredible outdoor activities. KVLY is part of Gray Television which currently holds stations in dozens of markets across the US. We are also the only television station in the Fargo market with a bureau in Washington D.C. staffed around the clock.

If you are ready for the challenge please go to www.gray.tv/applynow to apply. You can also send your resume and samples of your best work to: Renee Nygren – News Director, Valley News Live, 1350 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND 58103 or renee.nygren@valleynewslive.com.

No phone calls please.

KVLY-TV is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and a DRUG FREE WORKPLACE.

