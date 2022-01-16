Advertisement

WF Assistant City Administrator arrested for domestic violence

Solberg mugshot
Solberg mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley and Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A top city official is behind bars after a domestic dispute at his home late Saturday night.

West Fargo Assistant City Administrator Tim Solberg was arrested on aggravated domestic violence charges, as well as preventing arrest. He has yet to be formally charged.

Police were called just before midnight on Jan. 15 to Solberg’s home in the 6000 block of Osgood Parkway. Dispatch logs show Fargo Police officers were on the scene for nearly four hours.

Valley News Live has reached out to the City of West Fargo to learn more about the incident and Solberg’s employment status with the city. We have yet to hear back.

Stay with Valley News Live as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Savannah Schock, this is the jeep that caused a hit and run on Jan. 5.
Whistleblower: Fargo woman wants answers after hit and run
Sanctuary
People at the Sanctuary Events Center were asked to bring more than their dancing shoes to tonight’s concert
One person airlifted after snowmobile crash in Becker County
Source: Gray News Media
UPDATE: 40-year-old woman dies after Grand Forks fire
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Semi collides with snow plow on I-94 near Jamestown

Latest News

Generic graphic of police lights
Rollover crash near Tappen, ND leaves one man dead
Fargo Police pic
35 officers, staff out at Fargo Police, many citing toxic work environment, low morale
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday Part 1- January 15, 2022
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday Part 1- January 15, 2022
Summit
Summit Restaurant & Night Club opens in former Africa Night Club building