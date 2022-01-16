WF Assistant City Administrator arrested for domestic violence

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A top city official is behind bars after a domestic dispute at his home late Saturday night.

West Fargo Assistant City Administrator Tim Solberg was arrested on aggravated domestic violence charges, as well as preventing arrest. He has yet to be formally charged.

Police were called just before midnight on Jan. 15 to Solberg’s home in the 6000 block of Osgood Parkway. Dispatch logs show Fargo Police officers were on the scene for nearly four hours.

Valley News Live has reached out to the City of West Fargo to learn more about the incident and Solberg’s employment status with the city. We have yet to hear back.

