Mild Monday with Light Wind

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Temperatures Monday morning fall to near 15 degrees with another cold front sliding down from Canada. Highs Monday afternoon warm into the 20s for most. Late Monday, a chance for snow develops. Morning lows Tuesday start near 20 degrees with light snow primarily north and east (perhaps a couple of inches) in Northwestern MN - Lake of the Woods. Temperatures fall quickly in the afternoon and gusty northwest winds develop. Wind may gust over 40 mph at times leading to areas of blowing snow.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: A COLD blast of Arctic air returns for the middle part of next week, with morning lows dropping to near 10 below zero Wednesday morning with highs staying subzero for most under a partly cloudy sky. A few more clouds are expected Thursday, but temperatures look to be the main story, as some areas will drop to 20 degrees BELOW zero in the morning, with afternoon highs again only working back into the single digits below zero. For this along with dangerous wind chills, we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Thursday. Morning lows are again subzero on Friday, but eventually warm into teens along with the chance of some light snow and increasing wind.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We start the weekend on a chilly note with morning lows in the single digits. Temperatures only warm a few degrees into the afternoon hours. Sunday will e colder again with morning lows in the teens below zero and only warming into the single digits on either side of zero.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries possible. Low: 20. High: 24.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with A.M. light snow. Falling temperatures by mid-afternoon. Windy. Low: 21. High: 26 and falling sharply.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cold. Low: -10. High: -6.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous morning wind chills.Sunny and frigid before clouds late. Low: -24. High: -7.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of light snow. Low: -12. High: 19.

SATURDAY: A few clouds. Chilly. Low: 7. High: 10.

SUNDAY: Cold returning. Low: -12. High: 3.

