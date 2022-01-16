Advertisement

Summit Restaurant & Night Club opens in former Africa Night Club building

By Alix Larsen
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After being under fire for the last year, Africa Night Club is reinventing itself.

Now, it’s going by the name Summit Restaurant & Night Club.

“To see customers come back, they love it. It seems like nothing changed,” says Summit staff member Alvin Greene.

There are new owners and management, and 90% percent of the staff from the Africa Night Club and back to work under the new guidance.

Summit had two soft openings this week.

“People are ready to get back in the club scene, but Thursday was perfect for us. It set the table for what to expect for the weekend to get our staff and building ready,” says Summit’s manager Derek Satter.

Tonight is the official grand opening for the club.

“Last night we had over 100 in here. Excited to be here, ready to be back,” says Satter.

He tells us he and his staff are working to resolve the problems that plagued the former nightclub.

“We’re not looking to keep the bar where it’s at. We’re looking to raise the bar and actually set it for what we can for this community,” says the manager.

Security will be patrolling the parking lot after bar close to keep people from sticking around.

The outside speakers are disconnected to avoid complaints from residents living nearby.

Lifetime bans will also be given to anyone who starts a fight.

“We want to make sure we contain ourselves in here. We can have a good time in the building. We want to make sure we don’t disrupt anyone’s way of life,” says Satter.

Along with the bar, the kitchen is open again. It will still be serving African cuisine.

“We encourage anyone who’s curious and anyone who’s excited to come check it out. It’s a very, very welcoming place. They welcomed us with open arms,” says Satter.

The staff tells us we can expect to see some fun events coming up.

“A lot of ideas for the club. A lot of ideas for what we can do here. I’m just as energetic about it as the staff is, as the group is. We want to make this a comfortable, safe environment for anyone who wants to come to have a good time,” says Satter.

